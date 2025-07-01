United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
UCB opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.
United Community Banks Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.