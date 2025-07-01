United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

