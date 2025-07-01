Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRD. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Friday.

Opus Genetics Stock Performance

IRD stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Opus Genetics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.75.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 429.42% and a negative return on equity of 283.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

