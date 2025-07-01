KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

