British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9%

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

BTI stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

