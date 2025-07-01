Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $8.06 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi purchased 38,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $294,355.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 845,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,705.56. This represents a 4.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 905,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 52.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

