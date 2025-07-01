Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

