Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Flex LNG Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of FLNG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.70 million. Flex LNG had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex LNG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 157.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 145.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,030,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after buying an additional 610,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 106.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 344,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 177,711 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 45.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 325,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 45,037 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

