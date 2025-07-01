Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of A opened at $118.06 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.