Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $304.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

