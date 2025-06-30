Spinnaker Trust Purchases 276 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

NASDAQ HON opened at $228.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.62. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

