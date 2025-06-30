Custos Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ABBV opened at $181.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.