The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.