Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $566.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $568.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

