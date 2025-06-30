Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $880,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.83 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

