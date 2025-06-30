Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,189,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,182,000 after buying an additional 128,218 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

