G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

