First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,304 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE LOW opened at $223.66 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $311.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.