Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $548.09 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $552.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.76 and a 200-day moving average of $503.72.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.