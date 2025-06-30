12,193 Shares in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,347,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

