CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 15,827 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $266.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

