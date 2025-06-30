Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.31. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.