G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after purchasing an additional 538,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,173,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,588,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $228.14 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

