G&S Capital LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $458.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

