Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.80.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $248,333.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,492.42. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

