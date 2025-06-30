Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 410,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 52,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 79,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 67,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

