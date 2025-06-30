J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PM opened at $181.11 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

