CAVA Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 36,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 23,563 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA traded up $7.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,596. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.