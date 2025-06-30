Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $368.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

