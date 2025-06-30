KeyCorp Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.52. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

