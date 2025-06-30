Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.58. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

