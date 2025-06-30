Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

