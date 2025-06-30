WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

