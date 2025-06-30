Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,523 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,003,883.93. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

