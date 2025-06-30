Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,161,000.

VTV stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

