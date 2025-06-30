Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 10,215 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $552.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

