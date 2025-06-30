Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Financial Comparison

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.20 billion 0.75 $472.87 million $5.20 13.67 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $472.67 million 0.07 $3.49 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

This table compares Atkore and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 6.48% 20.81% 10.61% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 4 3 0 2.43 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $79.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Summary

Atkore beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

