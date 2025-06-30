Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.26. 1,508,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,030,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Up 4.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $640.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 724,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 153,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.