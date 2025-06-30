Comparing Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) & Its Rivals

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alta Equipment Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.88 billion -$62.10 million -2.81 Alta Equipment Group Competitors $4.73 billion $501.64 million 19.28

Alta Equipment Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 Alta Equipment Group Competitors 337 2441 3096 123 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alta Equipment Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group’s peers have a beta of 12.22, meaning that their average stock price is 1,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alta Equipment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Alta Equipment Group pays out -10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alta Equipment Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -3.83% -80.23% -4.64% Alta Equipment Group Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alta Equipment Group peers beat Alta Equipment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

