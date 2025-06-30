Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.32. 38,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 253,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WS

Worthington Steel Trading Down 4.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,529,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 37.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Worthington Steel by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.