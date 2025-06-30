EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 38,801 shares.The stock last traded at $136.64 and had previously closed at $136.85.

EssilorLuxottica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45.

EssilorLuxottica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

