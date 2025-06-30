Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 562,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 507,211 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.13.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 393,976 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,518,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

