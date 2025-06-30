Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Should You Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded down 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.80. 1,497,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 818,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$977.68 million, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

