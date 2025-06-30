ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 127,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 275,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$430.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.