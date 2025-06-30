Contrasting ChargePoint (CHPT) & Its Peers

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ChargePoint to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35% ChargePoint Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $417.08 million -$277.07 million -1.17 ChargePoint Competitors $6.69 billion $183.38 million 10.67

This table compares ChargePoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ChargePoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09 ChargePoint Competitors 556 3130 4413 195 2.51

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $1.39, indicating a potential upside of 97.98%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 16.14%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint’s peers have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChargePoint peers beat ChargePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.