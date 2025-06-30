Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $110.39 on Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $291.32 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $110.39 or 0.00102603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,638,974 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

