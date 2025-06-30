Bittensor Price Tops $337.21 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $113.79 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $337.21 or 0.00313420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,440.61 or 0.99859877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99710471 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 8,909,481 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 8,909,481. The last known price of Bittensor is 338.42504331 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $104,990,832.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

