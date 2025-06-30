iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $73.90 million and $4.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00002077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

