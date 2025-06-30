Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WSBN stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 0.32 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 447,600,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,960,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Wishbone Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

