Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Posts Earnings Results

Keras Resources (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.88 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keras Resources had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 61.02%.

Keras Resources Stock Down 26.7%

Shares of LON KRS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1.10 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 158,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.65. Keras Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources (AIM: KRS) wholly owns the Diamond Creek organic phosphate mine in Utah, US. Diamond Creek is one of the highest-grade organic phosphate deposits in the US and is a fully integrated mine to market operation with in-house processing facilities. The operation produces a variety of organic phosphate products that can be tailored to customer requirements for fertiliser.

The Company is focused on continuing to build market share in the fast-growing US organic fertiliser market and build Diamond Creek into the premier organic phosphate producer in the US.

Additionally, Keras holds an 85% interest in the Nayéga manganese project in Togo, which hosts an 8.4 million tonne manganese oxide Ore Reserve in northern Togo, held through Togolese subsidiary Société Générale des Mines SA (SGM).

