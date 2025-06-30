Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00005775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $119.35 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prom.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

